Courier Capital LLC Decreases Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 79.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Total during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOT stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total Se has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Total in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

