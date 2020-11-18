Courier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,560 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41,287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

XT stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75.

