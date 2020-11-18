Courier Capital LLC Boosts Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

