Courier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,149 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,988 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.