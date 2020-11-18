Courier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,605 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $138.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

