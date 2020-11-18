Courier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,334 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,573,000 after buying an additional 289,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after buying an additional 241,753 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after acquiring an additional 235,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,472,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

NYSE:SWK opened at $184.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $190.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

