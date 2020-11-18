Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.14

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 35527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $3,216,000.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

