Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.12

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 112643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Corning alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.40, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Corning by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 301,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Corning by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,595,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Corning by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,385,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 21,670.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.