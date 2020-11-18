CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.58

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.58 and last traded at $77.87, with a volume of 816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLGX. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens lowered shares of CoreLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,740,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in CoreLogic by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,606,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreLogic by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,139,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,835,000 after buying an additional 133,909 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreLogic by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,446,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic Company Profile (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

