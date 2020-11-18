Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 48,800 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.