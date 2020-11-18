Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $123,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

