Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

ED has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of ED stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

