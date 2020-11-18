ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 73,740 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $25,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 393.2% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

