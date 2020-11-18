COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

CMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

