Comparing Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) & Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology alerts:

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Caribbean Group has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

60.4% of Royal Caribbean Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Royal Caribbean Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Royal Caribbean Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Caribbean Group 2 9 9 0 2.35

Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus price target of $70.12, indicating a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Royal Caribbean Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Caribbean Group is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Royal Caribbean Group $10.95 billion 1.54 $1.88 billion $9.54 7.90

Royal Caribbean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Royal Caribbean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Royal Caribbean Group -24.36% -3.68% -1.26%

Summary

Royal Caribbean Group beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Cuba, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 3 to 26 nights. The Silversea Cruises brand provides itineraries to destinations, including the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica, and the Arctic with cruise lengths ranging from 6 to 25 nights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 61 ships and had 17 ships on order. The company was formerly known as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.