Comparing Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) and Its Competitors

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Healthpeak Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties’ peers have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 14.60% 4.57% 2.17% Healthpeak Properties Competitors -1.24% -7.40% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Healthpeak Properties and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthpeak Properties Competitors 4216 13808 12775 420 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.67%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 63.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthpeak Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $2.00 billion $45.53 million 17.51 Healthpeak Properties Competitors $832.92 million $158.56 million 13.85

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.