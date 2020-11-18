Commerce Bank Sells 4,455 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average of $139.03. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $171.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

