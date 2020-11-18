Commerce Bank Sells 1,616 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Newmont by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 88,597 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $987,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

