Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,402,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

