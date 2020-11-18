Commerce Bank Buys 765 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 386.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,848,000 after acquiring an additional 604,909 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 526.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $15,749,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 158.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 175,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

