Commerce Bank Acquires 765 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

