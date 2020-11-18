Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,299 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $105,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,002,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,462,000 after acquiring an additional 80,679 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

NYSE CL opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,513 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,231. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

