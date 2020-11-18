Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Given Buy Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.