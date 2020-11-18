CL King Begins Coverage on American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Equities research analysts at CL King began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CLSA started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.