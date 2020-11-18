Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,999 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.77% of Citrix Systems worth $129,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 663,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after buying an additional 580,208 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,581,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7,917.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 486,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after acquiring an additional 480,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,500,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.10. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,072,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

