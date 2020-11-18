Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $368.16

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $368.16 and last traded at $367.47, with a volume of 7993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $356.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

