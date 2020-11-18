Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Shares Up 12.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX)’s share price traded up 12.4% during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.43. 1,230,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 943,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.61.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGX. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.00.

In other Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,750.

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.22.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

