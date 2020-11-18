Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $170,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,595 shares of company stock worth $1,444,784. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

