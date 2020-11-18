China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.85 and a beta of 1.39. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

China Automotive Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

