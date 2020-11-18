Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

