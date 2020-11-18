CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

CX stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 121.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 226,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 123,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CEMEX by 155.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,405,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

