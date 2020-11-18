Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.
CASY opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
