Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

CASY opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

