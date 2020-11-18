Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARR. Argus upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.