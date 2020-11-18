Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 89,515 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.88% of Carlisle Companies worth $122,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.34.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

