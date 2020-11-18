Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.30

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.30 and last traded at $114.42, with a volume of 4480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.20.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $228,460.00. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $365,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,246 shares of company stock worth $6,868,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cardlytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

