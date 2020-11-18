Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.66.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

