Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.39

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.39 and last traded at C$30.75, with a volume of 1287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.26 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

