Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.47

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 1313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $765.53 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camtek by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 347,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camtek by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Camtek by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camtek by 420.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

