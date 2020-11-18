Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.47

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 1313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
The stock has a market cap of $765.53 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camtek by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 347,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camtek by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Camtek by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camtek by 420.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
