BWX Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 88.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $467,412. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

