Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.02

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 22200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3,069.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

