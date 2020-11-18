Brokerages Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exagen.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XGN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

XGN stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

