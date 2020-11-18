Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.13). ProPetro posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 192%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Shares of PUMP opened at $5.50 on Friday. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06.

In other news, Director Mark Stephen Berg acquired 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $74,994.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $74,994.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,261,365 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 992.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

