Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

BHF has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,167.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,670,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 194,101 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,123,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85,779 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 821,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 64,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 691,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 102,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

