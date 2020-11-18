Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

BSX opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 781,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,553,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,560,000 after buying an additional 64,382 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 84,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

