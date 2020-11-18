BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 207.3% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE MYF opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYF. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.