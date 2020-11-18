BlackRock Inc. Sells 119,007 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,113,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,007 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Dover worth $1,203,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Dover by 8.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 133,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Dover stock opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.