BlackRock Inc. Has $996.35 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.26% of FMC worth $996,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

