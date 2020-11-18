BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BIOL opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIOL. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

