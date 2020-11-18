Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 116.39% and a negative net margin of 237.01%.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Biocept has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

