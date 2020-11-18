Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Big Lots reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 461.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.63. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 139,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after buying an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 91.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.